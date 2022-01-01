Go
Local Taco

The Local Taco ! Your favorite Local Taco Joint! Southern Tacos & Fresh Margaritas
Our tacos are inspired by traditional southern recipes.
We wanna be the local water hole where you hang out with friends and family and even meet friends.

146 Pewitt Dr

Popular Items

Southern Fried Taco$4.50
Korean BBQ Taco$4.50
Spicy Shrimp Taco$4.50
Street Corn$3.00
Large Queso$7.00
Taco Combo$10.00
Nashville Hot Chicken Taco$4.50
Fish Taco$4.50
Small Queso$5.00
4 Taco Combo$14.00
146 Pewitt Dr

Brentwood TN

Sunday12:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
