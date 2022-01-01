Local Taco
The Local Taco ! Your favorite Local Taco Joint! Southern Tacos & Fresh Margaritas
Our tacos are inspired by traditional southern recipes.
We wanna be the local water hole where you hang out with friends and family and even meet friends.
146 Pewitt Dr
Popular Items
Location
146 Pewitt Dr
Brentwood TN
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 7:45 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Chopt Creative Salad Co.
At Chopt, we go to crazy lengths to create the most flavorful salads imaginable. We venture near and far to pair the highest quality local ingredients with the most craveable recipes we discover in our travels. We're on a mission to get you to crave salad. Why? Because salad's awesome.
Just Love Coffee
Come in and enjoy!
Judge Bean's BBQ
Best BBQ East of the Mississippi! Family owned and family recipes!
City Cafe
Our daytime menu defines classic Southern comfort food!
Evenings are a more “bar food” focused menu with craft cocktails, beer and wine