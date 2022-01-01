Local Tap House & Kitchen
A restaurant where Executive Chef Daniel Elliott Pundik is not scared of searching for great in the art of menu preparation.
SALADS • EMPANADAS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
308 S Coast Hwy • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
308 S Coast Hwy
Oceanside CA
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Pacific Coast Spirits
First Farm-to-Table Restaurant and Grain-to-Glass Distillery in San Diego under one roof. We take the synergy of cuisine and beverage to the next level.
The Cup Coffee
Come in and enjoy!
Jazzy Wishbone
Come in and enjoy!
46 Beach Hut Deli
Aloha Shared Daily!!! 🤙🏼🌴🌺