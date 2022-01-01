Go
Toast

Local Tap House & Kitchen

A restaurant where Executive Chef Daniel Elliott Pundik is not scared of searching for great in the art of menu preparation.

SALADS • EMPANADAS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

308 S Coast Hwy • $$

Avg 4.7 (1400 reviews)

Popular Items

Short Rib French Dip$17.00
Slow Cooked Boneless Short Rib | Crispy Onions | Horseradish Cream | Swiss Cheese | Natural Au Jus
Dirty Bird$15.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast | House Pimiento Cheese | Bacon | Bread & Butter Pickles | Buttermilk Slaw | Honey Hot Sauce | Thick Cut Potato Bread
Kung Pow Cauliflower$16.00
Cauliflower | Spiced Peanuts | Crispy Wonton Strings | Green Sriracha Aioli | Shaved Cucumber | Pickled Fresno Chile | Scallions | White Soy Sauce
Shrimp & Chorizo Egg Rolls$16.00
Avocado | Corn | Poblanos | Cotija | Cilantro | Chipotle Ranch | Tomatillo
Black & Blue Brussels Sprouts$16.00
Bacon | Blue Cheese | Crispy Onions | Candied Spiced Pecans | Dried Bing Cherries | Garlic Aioli
Pecan Crusted Goat Cheese & Strawberry Salad$16.00
Baby Kale | Avocado | Tart Dried Cherries | Burnt Orange Vinaigrette Dressing | Candy Pecans
Quinoa Burger$16.00
House-Made Quinoa Patty | Red Onion Marmalade | Blue Cheese | Arugula | Avocado | Garlic Aioli
Chef’s Inspired Hummus & Crispy Pesto Chickpeas$17.00
Hummus & Crispy Pesto Chickpeas | Naan Bread | Roasted Garlic | Feta | Cucumbers
Blue Collar Burger CAB$18.00
6oz American Kobe Patty - Lettuce - Tomato - Crispy Fried Onion - Pickles - Cheddar Cheese - Bacon - Brioche Bun
Truffle Butter Pretzel$16.00
Truffle Butter Pretzel | Giant Soft Pretzel | Parmesan | Black Sea Salt | Smoked Gouda Gravy | Stone Ground Mustard
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

308 S Coast Hwy

Oceanside CA

Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pacific Coast Spirits

No reviews yet

First Farm-to-Table Restaurant and Grain-to-Glass Distillery in San Diego under one roof. We take the synergy of cuisine and beverage to the next level.

The Cup Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jazzy Wishbone

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

46 Beach Hut Deli

No reviews yet

Aloha Shared Daily!!! 🤙🏼🌴🌺

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston