Local Tavern

Real food, radiant staff, rockin' cocktails, and a rollin' good time!

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

11 Chester St • $$

Avg 4.4 (820 reviews)

Popular Items

Shroom FF LG.$12.99
Large Order Hand Cut French Fries + Roasted Wild Shroom Blend + Shroom Cream + Balsamic Aioli + Fresh Mozzarella + Parmesan + Ranch
Grilled Cheese$9.99
Melted Swiss, White Cheddar & American Cheese + Sourdough Bread + Served with a Cup of Tomato Bisque Soup (Substitute Fries or a Salad at No Additional Charge)
Shrimp & Grits$15.99
Five Jumbo Blackened Shrimp + Cheesy Fried Grit Cake + Cajun Cream + Spicy Crispy Rice Noodles + Micro Greens
13 Kings Wings$17.99
Baker's Dozen (13) + Crispy Breaded Chicken + Fried + Not Tossed + Pick 2 Sauces
Chix Shroomin' Swiss$13.99
Grilled Free-Range Chicken Breast + Roasted Wild Mushroom Blend + Swiss Cheese + Shroom Cream + Brioche Bun
Blue Flame$13.99
Fresh Griddled Black Angus Beef + American Cheese + Crispy Bacon + Fried Egg + Blue Flame Sauce + Brioche Bun
Chronic Thai FF SM.$8.99
Small Order Hand Cut French Fries + Chronic Seasoning + Thai Mayo + Garlic Aioli + Micro Greens
House Salad$9.99
Local Greens + Diced Tomatoes + Carrots + Sliced Cucumbers + Shredded White Cheddar + Choice of Dressing
1 Pc Fish Chips$14.99
1 Piece Breaded & Fried Haddock + Hand Cut Fries + Choice of Creamy Slaw OR Thai Chili Slaw + House Tartar Sauce
2 Pc Fish Chips$16.99
2 Pieces Breaded & Fried Haddock + Hand Cut Fries + Choice of Creamy Slaw OR Thai Chili Slaw + House Tartar Sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Location

11 Chester St

Painesville OH

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

