Local Tavern

Real food, radiant staff, rockin' cocktails, and a rollin' good time!

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

29007 Chardon Rd • $$

Avg 4 (161 reviews)

Popular Items

House Salad$9.99
Local Greens + Diced Tomatoes + Carrots & Radish+ Sliced Cucumbers + Shredded White Cheddar + Choice of Dressing
Chronic Thai FF SM.$8.99
Small Order Hand Cut FF + Chronic Seasoning + Thai Mayo + Garlic Aioli + Micro Greens
1 Pc Fish Chips$14.99
1 Piece Breaded & Fried Haddock + Hand Cut Fries + Creamy OR Thai Chili Slaw + House Tartar Sauce
Kids Mac N Cheese$5.99
Shroom FF SM.$9.99
Small Order Hand Cut FF + Roasted Wild Shroom Blend + Shroom Cream + Balsamic Aioli + Fresh Mozzarella + Parmesan + Ranch
Kids Tenders and Fries$5.99
13 Wings$17.99
Baker's Dozen (13) + Crispy Breaded Chicken + Fried + Not Tossed + Pick 2 Sauces
Chicken N Noodles$10.99
Blackened Chicken + Creamy House White Cajun Cheese Sauce + Cavatappi Noodles + Parmesan + Micro Greens
Large BLT$12.99
6 Slices Bacon + Hydro Greens + Tomato + Balsamic Aioli + Multi Grain Bread
SD LARGE FF$5.99
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

29007 Chardon Rd

Willoughby Hills OH

Sunday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

