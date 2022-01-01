Go
Toast

Local Union 271

Family owned restaurant. We unite local producers on one menu for community. We proudly purvey these locally sourced provisions in a comfortable setting that has been hand crafted by local artisans.

SMOKED SALMON

271 University Ave • $$

Avg 3.6 (1821 reviews)

Popular Items

The 271 Burger$22.95
cheddar | Hobbs -bacon aioli | Green Family farms arugula \t

Gluten Free bread available for substitution | 1.95
Craft Mac N' Cheese$14.95
Smoked Gouda | Cheddar | Panko
* Vegetarian
Mimosa$11.75
Choose your seasonal flavor
BOWL Housemade Bianco di Napoli Tomato Soup$12.00
shaved parmesan, truffle oil, & chives *Vegetarian
Pulled Chicken Verde Tacos (2 pieces)$17.95
lime spiced slaw | salsa | cotija | radish | cilantro | avocado | side green salad *Gluten Free
Grilled Chicken & Fresh Pesto$17.95
Focaccia, swiss, tomato, butter lettuce aioli
Fall Inspired Avocado Kelly Rustic Toast$13.95
Coke farms arugula | butternut squash | pear | apple | pomegranate | watermelon radish *Vegan
Miso Glazed Fresh Local Black Cod$25.95
Mindful Meats Beef 1/2lb Burger$20.95
Brioche bun | dijonaise | red onion | b&b pickles (lettuce / tomato on request)
Choice: local mixed greens or Local 271 tomato soup
Gluten Free Teriyaki Veggie$17.95
tri- colored carrots | broccoli | seasonal veggies | cauliflower | brown rice *Vegan & Gluten Free
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

271 University Ave

Palo Alto CA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

SliderBar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Oren's Hummus

No reviews yet

Oren's Hummus serves authentic Israeli cuisine.

Killiney Kopitiam

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy a taste of Singapore!

BarZola

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston