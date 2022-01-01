Go
Locale Italian Kitchen + Craft Cocktails

PASTA • STEAKS

7995 Blue Diamond Rd • $$

Avg 4.5 (1358 reviews)

Popular Items

Pappardelle$23.00
jumbo shrimp, blue crab, spinach tomatoes, white wine cream
Garlic & Mozz Bread$10.00
housemade pomodoro sauce
Pepperoni Pizza$17.00
pepperoni, locale tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella
Spaghetti Bolognese$19.00
beef & pork ragu, bianco tomato sauce
parmigiano-reggiano
Caesar Salad$10.00
housemade caesar dressing, romaine lettuce
housemade garlic croutons
Chicken Parmigiano$21.00
house breadcrumbs, pomodoro sauce
fresh mozzarella, spaghetti pomodoro
Rigatoni Bolognese$18.00
beef & pork ragu, bianco tomato sauce
parmigiano-reggiano
Brulee Cheesecake$9.00
Bucatini$19.00
braised short rib, mushrooms, horsesradish, rib jus
Rigatoni Alla Vodka$15.00
creamy tomato sauce, parmigiana, vodka-sauce
Upscale
Family-Friendly
Casual
Romantic
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Contactless Delivery
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

7995 Blue Diamond Rd

Las Vegas NV

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Monday4:45 pm - 8:45 pm
Tuesday4:45 pm - 8:45 pm
Wednesday4:45 pm - 8:45 pm
Thursday4:45 pm - 8:45 pm
Friday4:45 pm - 9:45 pm
Saturday4:45 pm - 9:45 pm
