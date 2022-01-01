Go
Locale90 Neapolitan Pizza Market- Redondo Beach

be locale. be authentic.
Full Service & Drop of Catering
info@locale90.com
310-540-9590

PIZZA • SALADS

1718 S Catalina Ave • $$

Avg 4.1 (673 reviews)

Popular Items

Spicy Salame$19.00
Calabrese Peppers, Honey Drizzle
Bambini$10.00
(under 12)
Mediterranean Salad$15.00
Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Peppers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Feta, Capers, Red Wine-Oregano Vinaigrette
Roasted Beet Salad$15.00
Goat Cheese, Mixed Greens, Red Onions, Basil, Candied Pistachios, Shallot Vinaigrette
Prosciutto & Arugula$19.00
Lemon, Extra Virgin Olive Oil Drizzle
Caesar Salad$15.00
White Anchovies, Herbs, Piadina Croutons
Rosie Meatballs$12.00
Locally sourced beef and pork, House-made Tomato Sauce
Margherita$17.00
Fresh Mozzarella. Parmesan, Basil, EVOO
Pizza Rossa$17.00
Sweet Italian Fennel Sausage$18.00
Red Onions
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

1718 S Catalina Ave

Redondo Beach CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
