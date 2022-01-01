Go
Toast

Local Foods

Come in and enjoy!

420 MAIN STREET

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Banh Mi$13.00
grilled Black Hill Ranch pork, pickled onion, carrot/cucumber mix, jalapeno, cilantro, sambal, aioli, french baguette
Crunchy Chicken$13.00
nut-seed crumble, crushed chips, tomato, house pickles, romaine, provolone, buttermilk ranch, pretzel bun
Garden Sammie$11.00
brussels sprouts, avocado spread, hummus, pickled onion, tomato, cauliflower/broccoli mix, sprouts, ciabatta
Crunchy Chicken Salad$13.00
nut-seed crumble, crushed chips, tomato, house pickles, romaine, provolone, buttermilk ranch
Truffled Egg Salad$11.00
greens, tomato, parmesan, aioli, pretzel bun
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.00
Asian Chicken Salad$13.00
napa cabbage, crispy rice noodles, bean sprouts, cashews, house pickles, ginger-soy vinaigrette, spicy peanut sauce
Garden Sammie Salad$11.00
brussels sprouts, avocado spread, hummus, pickled onion, tomato, cauliflower/broccoli mix, sprouts,lemon vinaigrette
Taco Salad$13.50
baby kale & romaine, vegan "taco meat", avocado, cilantro-corn, pickled onions, tortilla strips, pumpkin seeds, lime vinaigrette
Seasonal Harvest Salad$12.50
greens, market veggies, sprouts, goat cheese, seasonal fruit, sliced almonds, herb vinaigrette

Location

420 MAIN STREET

HOUSTON TX

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pizza Zquare at Finn Hall

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

LIT Chicken

No reviews yet

PICK UP ONLY

Batanga

No reviews yet

We transformed an 1880‘s saloon into a modern tapas restaurant with a
vibrant, fun atmosphere reminiscent of Latin America.
Featuring Latin American delicious tapas (small plates) that originate from places such as Peru, Brazil, Spain, Colombia, Mexico, Cuba, Argentina, and Portugal,
we’re open 6 days per week for dinner service and weekend brunch.
Our Happy Hour runs from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm Tuesday-Friday with excellent food and drink specials.
Be sure to join us for $3 specialty margaritas during “Marga3ta”, every Tuesday-Friday from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm.
We also feature exotic, handcrafted cocktails and an extensive wine list.
On Sundays, select bottles of wine are 50% off. Brunch is served 11:00 am – 3:00 pm Saturdays and Sundays.
On Friday & Saturday nights, live Latin music is piped from our inside stage onto our 3,600 sq. ft. outdoor patio, one of the largest in downtown Houston.

Potente

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston