Local Green Atlanta

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

19 Joseph E Lowery • $$

Avg 4.5 (1182 reviews)

Popular Items

"Sterling" Salmon Sliders$14.99
Two 3 oz fresh house-made salmon patties topped with sliced tomato, pickles, red cabbage, cilantro lime drizzle on a toasted brioche roll. (Fries Sold Separately) Contains Gluten
Sweet Potato Fries$3.99
"Bubba Sparxx" Pulled BBQ Sandwich$11.99
Pulled bbq jack fruit, topped with our house-made vegan slaw, crispy fried onions on a toasted wheat bun.
Kids Meal (Vegan Cheese) Nut-Free$7.00
Beyond Beef cheeseburger with pickles, ketchup, mustard, and lettuce served with air fried rosemary fries. (Contains No Nuts)
Cauliflower Philly "Rappers Delight"$14.99
Roasted cauliflower topped with seasoned grilled peppers, mushrooms and onions covered with melted vegan mozzarella and drizzled with our house-made “Liquid Gold” sauce served on a toasted french baguette roll. (Fries sold separately)
Power Kale Salad$11.99
Vegan. Kale tossed in locally sourced, signature kale dressing, sliced cucumber, julienne tri-colored peppers, red onions, diced tomatoes & sundried tomatoes.
Rappers Delight - Salmon Philly$15.99
Fresh grilled salmon topped with seasoned grilled peppers, mushrooms and onions covered with melted vegan mozzarella, drizzled with our special tangy "Liquid Gold" sauce served on a toasted brioche roll. (Fries sold separately)
Monsta Shrimp Burger$13.99
Pan seared jumbo shrimp, house-made slaw, sliced beefsteak tomato and sriracha mayo. (Fries sold Separately)
"Urban Legend" Shrimp Philly$17.99
Chopped sautéed shrimp with seasoned grilled peppers, mushrooms ,and onion, melted vegan mozzarella, drizzled with special “Liquid Gold” sauce served on toasted french baguette.
"Halftime" 1/2 gallon size Lemonade$8.99
Kid-Friendly
Bike Parking
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

19 Joseph E Lowery

Atlanta GA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

