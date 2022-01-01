Go
Local Jonny's

Open today 8:00 AM - 2:30 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

662 Reviews

$$

6033 E Cave Creek Rd

Cave Creek, AZ 85331

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Pickup

Popular Items

Turkey Bacon Gouda$15.00
thinly sliced roasted turkey, smoked gouda, applewood smoked bacon, organic greens, tomato, mayo and mustard on soft multigrain bread
Sriracha Turkey$15.00
thinly sliced roasted turkey, muenster cheese and spicy Sriracha coleslaw on grilled marble rye
Power Breakfast Bowl$11.00
organic tri-colored quinoa, kale, hard boiled eggs, manchego cheese, pepitas, and lemon vinaigrette
Flat Tire Burrito$12.00
bacon, sausage, potatoes, green chilies, scrambled eggs, shredded cheese - in a whole wheat tortilla with salsa on the side
Chicken Quesadilla$15.00
diced chicken, cheddar/jack cheese, green chilies, bell peppers and onions, whole wheat tortilla, with house-made salsa
Tuna Salad Sandwich$15.00
albacore tuna, diced green apples and water chestnuts with lettuce and tomato on multigrain
Southwest Sunrise Sandwich$13.50
two over-medium fried eggs, ham, avocado, tomato, cheddar and chipotle aioli on sourdough toast with seasoned potatoes
Fried Egg Sandwich$11.00
over-medium fried egg, sausage and smoked gouda on toasted english muffin with fresh fruit or seasoned potatoes
Vegg Bfst Burrito$12.00
sautéed kale & spinach, red bell pepper and onion with scrambled eggs, feta cheese and avocado - in a whole wheat tortilla with salsa on the side
Attributes and Amenities

check markLive Music
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:30 pm

Location

6033 E Cave Creek Rd, Cave Creek AZ 85331

Directions

