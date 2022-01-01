Go
LOCAL REPUBLIC

Local Republic is an industrial-chic restaurant serving a Southern gastropub menu complemented with a killer craft bar and relaxed pub atmosphere.

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

139 N Perry St • $$

Avg 4.2 (1359 reviews)

Popular Items

Butternut Squash$17.00
Roasted Butternut Squash, Pimento Cheese Grits, Broccolini + Crispy Shallots
Fries$4.50
Spinach Salad$11.00
Goat Cheese, Green Apple, Cranberries, Sunflower Seeds, Bacon + Choice of Dressing
Smash Republic$8.49
The perfect starter double stack burger. Build your own burger masterpiece with your choice of toppings. Served on a whole wheat bun.
Empanadas$10.00
Butternut Squash, Tomato, Onion, Garlic, Cheddar, Lime Cilantro + Pastry
LR Pastrami Reuben$15.00
Smoked Pastrami, House Pickled Cabbage, Russian Dressing, Swiss Cheese + Marble Rye
Celine Dijon$11.50
Fried White Cheddar, Bacon Jam, Arugula, Dijonnaise + Tomato, and Red Onion. Served on a whole wheat bun.
Peanut Butter Pie$8.00
Decadent and Rich. Peanut Butter Pie on Oreo Crumble.
Mr. Jones$11.50
Pimento Cheese, Pickled Jalapenos, Bacon + Lettuce, Tomato, and Red Onion. Served on a whole wheat bun.
Steak and Cheese$13.00
Grilled Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, Dukes Mayo + Provolone on Roll
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

139 N Perry St

Lawrenceville GA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
