Locals Seafood Restaurant & Market

North Carolina seafood in the heart of Bull City. Everything from salads and sandwiches to shuck-at-home oyster kits, fresh fish and more.

530 Foster Street

Popular Items

Side Of Shrimp$10.00
Side of N.C. Shrimp. Choose between grilled or fried.
Smoked Fish Salad Roll$9.00
House made bun, smoked fish salad, dill, chives, pickled shallots.
Waffle Fries$5.00
large portion of waffle fries with house seasoning
Shrimp Roll$15.00
shrimp, butter toasted milk roll, dijonaise, chive
Nashville Hot Fish Sandwich$16.00
fried fish, Nashville hot sauce, milk bread, pickles
Fish Sandwich$15.00
fish of the day, tartar sauce, shredduce, house pickles
Tuna Melt$15.00
tuna confit, swiss, bread and butter pickles, red onion, toasted milk bread
Raw Dozen NC Oysters$15.00
12 each Raw, in-shell SHUCK-YOUR-OWN NC Oysters. Add on the at home raw bar kit with everything you need for a SHUCK-YOUR-OWN home raw bar! Kit comes with: 2oz cocktail sauce, 2oz mignonette, 2 lemon wedges, 1 pack club crackers. Add extra sauces and knife below. HOW TO SHUCK: https://www.ourstate.com/nc-oysters/
Calabash Platter
comes with 1 serving of selected protein, waffle fries, slaw, lemon wedge and tartar sauce
grilled or fried.
See full menu

Location

Durham NC

Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
