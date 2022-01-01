Go
Main pic

Locanda Ravello

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

172 E Prospect Ave

Danville, CA 94526

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon
See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

172 E Prospect Ave, Danville CA 94526

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Revel Kitchen & Bar

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Danville Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Welcome to Danville Brewing Company a new brewery and restaurant located in historic Danville, CA.

The Peasant & The Pear

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Blue Line Pizza

No reviews yet

Voted "Best Pizza in Silicon Valley," Blue Line Pizza features award winning cornmeal crust deep dish and NY style thin crust pizzas; organic salads and appetizers; gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan options; and a wide selection of craft beers, regional wines and signature cocktails. Relax and enjoy your meal under the patio awning or next to the heaters on our dog friendly, outdoor patio.

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Locanda Ravello

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston