Locanda Vini E Olii
Outside dining now available. Please make a reservation on our website
129 Gates Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
129 Gates Ave
Brooklyn NY
|Sunday
|5:30 pm - 9:45 pm
|Monday
|5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|5:30 pm - 10:15 pm
|Saturday
|5:30 pm - 10:15 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Barlow
Come in and enjoy!
Bearded Lady
An Inviting Neighborhood Cocktail Bar with Fun Tropical Drinks and Tasty Snacks
Nacho Macho Taco
Come in and enjoy!
Bar Meridian
A modern corner bar for all of us.