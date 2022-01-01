Go
Locanda Vini E Olii

Outside dining now available. Please make a reservation on our website

129 Gates Ave • $$

Avg 4.1 (427 reviews)

Popular Items

Branzino$30.00
Mediterranean sea bass cooked in parchment paper with a few leaves of baby spinach and braised shallots. Comes with a side of roasted fennel.
GLUTEN FREE
Mozzarella di Bufala$19.00
Fresh imported buffalo mozzarella, roasted red peppers, marinated broccolini
VEGETARIAN
GLUTEN FREE
Tiramisu$10.00
Mascarpone, egg yolk, Italian lady fingers, cocoa, coffee
Ribollita$16.00
Traditional Florentine winter vegetable  dish made with Tuscan kale, squash,
savoy cabbage, carrots, cannellini beans and  dried Tuscan bread.
VEGAN
Tagliata$31.00
Grilled Piedmontese beef top sirloin (8oz), sliced, rosemary sea salt, arugula
Black Pepper Pici$19.00
Hand-rolled eggless pasta with a touch of black pepper in the dough, tossed with braised red onions, fresh taragon, & grana padano cheese. (Select "no cheese" to make it vegan)
*FRESH PASTA NOT RECOMMENDED FOR DELIVERY
Fig + Gorgonzola salad$13.00
Baby greens, dried Sicilian figs, imported gorgonzola cheese, walnuts, celery, mustard vinaigrette.
alla Buttera$21.00
Fresh tagliatelle pasta tossed with tomato pomarola (puree of tomato, celery & onion), cured guanciale (pork) and egg-yolks.
*NOT RECOMMENDED FOR DELIVERY
Brutti Ma Buoni (1 cookie)$3.00
"Ugly but good" flourless almond cookies.
GLUTEN FREE
Spinach side$9.00
Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

129 Gates Ave

Brooklyn NY

Sunday5:30 pm - 9:45 pm
Monday5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday5:30 pm - 10:15 pm
Saturday5:30 pm - 10:15 pm
