Go
Main pic

Locanda Wine Bar

Open today 11:30 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

2293 First St

Livermore, CA 94550

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon
See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 12:00 am

Location

2293 First St, Livermore CA 94550

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Monica's Livermore

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Plucked Chicken & Beer

No reviews yet

Come in and Get Plucked!

Roya Afghan Cuisine KC

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sauced BBQ & Spirits

No reviews yet

Get Sauced!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Locanda Wine Bar

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston