Rear End Gastropub & Garage

We are a scratch kitchen restaurant housed in an automotive garage that dates back to the 1940s. During the pre-interstate period of America, people and families often traveled across storied highways such as Route 40, Lincoln Highway or Route 66, encountering regional foods and a variety of cultural influences along the way.

In that spirit, our seasonal menu will be a ‘road trip’ that explores some of those mid-western, southern, south-western, and western dishes and techniques. Just like a garage, we will tinker with and adjust them to put together something that will make your trip to see us memorable.

