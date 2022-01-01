Go
Consumer pic

Lock & Dam Dog Shop

Open today 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

52 Reviews

$

7331 Butler St

Pittsburgh, PA 15206

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Fries$4.00
Grunge Dog$5.00
Our most unique dog, but an instant favorite! Rich garlic cream cheese, bacon, caramelized onions, and sweet-heat candied jalapenos.
Junkyard$7.50
Our first Signature Burger! Comes topped with american cheese, bacon, caramelized onions, a layer of crunchy fried pickles and smothered with our house burger sauce!
Dam Deluxe$6.00
Classic burger with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and our house burger sauce
Corn Dog$5.00
Hand dipped in our housemade batter and fried up!
Onion Rings$5.00
B.Y.O. Dam Dog$4.00
Build your own Dam Dog!
CUSTOM BURGER$6.00
Create your own custom burger!
Chicago Dog$4.50
Classic dragged through the garden dog. Topped with yellow mustard, tomato, pickle, onion, neon relish, sport peppers (hot), celery salt, and poppy seed.
Chicken Tenders
Your choice of three or five pieces
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout

All hours

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Location

7331 Butler St, Pittsburgh PA 15206

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Park Bruges

No reviews yet

Your Neighborhood takeout spot!

Rear End Gastropub & Garage

No reviews yet

We are a scratch kitchen restaurant housed in an automotive garage that dates back to the 1940s. During the pre-interstate period of America, people and families often traveled across storied highways such as Route 40, Lincoln Highway or Route 66, encountering regional foods and a variety of cultural influences along the way.
In that spirit, our seasonal menu will be a ‘road trip’ that explores some of those mid-western, southern, south-western, and western dishes and techniques. Just like a garage, we will tinker with and adjust them to put together something that will make your trip to see us memorable.

The Butterfly Club

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Bitter End

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Lock & Dam Dog Shop

orange star4.5 • 52 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston