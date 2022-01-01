Lockhart restaurants you'll love

Lockhart restaurants
  • Lockhart

Lockhart's top cuisines

American
Coffee & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad
Salad
Must-try Lockhart restaurants

Market Street Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Market Street Cafe

102 E Market St, Lockhart

Avg 4.8 (533 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
The Mopac$12.00
Panini of pita, house smoked turkey, pepperoni, provolone, avocado, and sriracha mayonnaise and served with homemade dill pickles
Alfredo
Made from scratch and to order with clarified butter, white wine, and fresh cream. Finished with fresh grated parmesan and toast. Add choice of protein or enjoy as half portion
Strawberry Shortcake Waffle
Buttermilk waffle layered with sweetened cream cheese, strawberry sauce, fresh strawberries, homemade whipped cream, and powdered sugar
More about Market Street Cafe
Market Street Deli image

 

Market Street Deli

1100 state park road #116, Lockhart

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mopac
Flat bread, provolone, pepperoni, turkey, avocado, and mayonnaise
Cali Bubba
Bananas, blueberries, almond milk, almond butter
Spinach Apple
Spinach, sliced apples, red onions, feta, dried cranberries, & candied pecans
More about Market Street Deli
Restaurant banner

 

Old Pal

100 East Market St, Lockhart

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bone In Chicken, 4 piece$14.00
half bird; leg, thigh, breast, wing Piece Chicken, Biscuit, Coleslaw and your choice of Sauce
Bone In Chicken, 2 piece$9.00
1 dark, 1 white Piece Chicken, Biscuit, Coleslaw and your choice of Sauce
Picnic Chx Sando$8.50
Cold Pulled Fried Chicken, Bacon, Avocado, Hard Boiled Egg Mayo, Pickled Red Onion
More about Old Pal
Restaurant banner

 

Texas Wine and Books

210 San Antonio, lockhart

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Texas Wine and Books

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Lockhart

Key Lime Pies

Waffles

Sweet Potato Fries

Pies

