Lockhart restaurants you'll love

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Market Street Cafe
102 E Market St, Lockhart
|Popular items
|The Mopac
|$12.00
Panini of pita, house smoked turkey, pepperoni, provolone, avocado, and sriracha mayonnaise and served with homemade dill pickles
|Alfredo
Made from scratch and to order with clarified butter, white wine, and fresh cream. Finished with fresh grated parmesan and toast. Add choice of protein or enjoy as half portion
|Strawberry Shortcake Waffle
Buttermilk waffle layered with sweetened cream cheese, strawberry sauce, fresh strawberries, homemade whipped cream, and powdered sugar
Market Street Deli
1100 state park road #116, Lockhart
|Popular items
|Mopac
Flat bread, provolone, pepperoni, turkey, avocado, and mayonnaise
|Cali Bubba
Bananas, blueberries, almond milk, almond butter
|Spinach Apple
Spinach, sliced apples, red onions, feta, dried cranberries, & candied pecans
Old Pal
100 East Market St, Lockhart
|Popular items
|Bone In Chicken, 4 piece
|$14.00
half bird; leg, thigh, breast, wing Piece Chicken, Biscuit, Coleslaw and your choice of Sauce
|Bone In Chicken, 2 piece
|$9.00
1 dark, 1 white Piece Chicken, Biscuit, Coleslaw and your choice of Sauce
|Picnic Chx Sando
|$8.50
Cold Pulled Fried Chicken, Bacon, Avocado, Hard Boiled Egg Mayo, Pickled Red Onion
Texas Wine and Books
210 San Antonio, lockhart