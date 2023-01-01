Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pork chops in
Lockhart
/
Lockhart
/
Pork Chops
Lockhart restaurants that serve pork chops
La Cantera
119 E Walnut St, Lockhart
No reviews yet
Breakfast Pork Chops
$10.00
1 grilled pork chop and 2 eggs.
More about La Cantera
Little Trouble
101 East San Antonio Street, Lockhart
Avg 4.5
(21 reviews)
2 Bone Pork Chop
$28.00
beer brined & grilled, fried & grilled potatoes and cabbage, sweet hot mustard
More about Little Trouble
