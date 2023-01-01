Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork chops in Lockhart

Go
Lockhart restaurants
Toast

Lockhart restaurants that serve pork chops

Consumer pic

 

La Cantera

119 E Walnut St, Lockhart

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Pork Chops$10.00
1 grilled pork chop and 2 eggs.
More about La Cantera
Little Trouble image

 

Little Trouble

101 East San Antonio Street, Lockhart

Avg 4.5 (21 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
2 Bone Pork Chop$28.00
beer brined & grilled, fried & grilled potatoes and cabbage, sweet hot mustard
More about Little Trouble

Browse other tasty dishes in Lockhart

Banana Pudding

Pudding

Waffles

Fried Pickles

Salmon

Cake

Sweet Potato Fries

Fried Rice

Map

More near Lockhart to explore

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1013 restaurants)

New Braunfels

Avg 4.5 (65 restaurants)

San Marcos

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Buda

Avg 5 (17 restaurants)

Seguin

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Wimberley

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Bastrop

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Driftwood

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1013 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (469 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (769 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (688 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (647 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (334 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston