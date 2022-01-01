Lockport restaurants you'll love

Lockport restaurants
Toast
  • Lockport

Lockport's top cuisines

American
Italian
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Gastropubs
Must-try Lockport restaurants

The Shack image

 

The Shack

1001 S STATE ST, LOCKPORT

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
FIRECRACKER CHEESE CURDS$9.99
Beer battered Wisconsin squeaky cheese, firecracker sauce, side ranch dressing
Beef Brisket Sandwich$8.99
Chopped slow smoked Certified Angus Beef brisket, toasted brioch bun, Shack brisket sauce
Crispy Jumbo Chicken Tenders$8.99
4 pcs jumbo hand breaded chicken tenders, and your choice of dipping sauce
More about The Shack
Coom’s Corner Sports Grill image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Coom’s Corner Sports Grill

1225 E 9th St, Lockport

Avg 3.4 (88 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Coom’s Call$12.00
Pub Style Fish & Chips$15.00
Cup of Chili$3.50
More about Coom’s Corner Sports Grill
El Burrito Loco image

BURRITOS

El Burrito Loco

1205 E 9th St, Lockport

Avg 4.3 (1491 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Baby Burrito$6.69
Pastor Taco$2.99
Chips & Salsa$2.79
More about El Burrito Loco
KC's Pizza Family Kitchen image

 

KC's Pizza Family Kitchen

1527 South State Street, Lockport

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Superoni
Build Your Own
Lorde - Onion Rings$2.99
More about KC's Pizza Family Kitchen
Embers Tap House image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Embers Tap House

933 S State St, Lockport

Avg 4 (1367 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Embers Tap House
Stagecoach Eatery and Saloon image

 

Stagecoach Eatery and Saloon

1028 S. State St., Lockport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Traditional Wings (8)$9.95
All American Burger$12.95
Crispy Chicken Sandwich W/ Honey Mustard$13.95
More about Stagecoach Eatery and Saloon
Torro Mexican Asian Fusion Restaurant image

 

Torro Mexican Asian Fusion Restaurant

16529 S. 159th St, Lockport

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Chicken Pozole Verde$14.00
A traditional Mexican stew made with hominy, chicken and a side of cabbage, radishes, lime and cilantro.
Birria Taco Dinner$18.00
Arabia Tacos$15.00
More about Torro Mexican Asian Fusion Restaurant
George's Restaurant image

 

George's Restaurant

805 Northern Dr, Lockport

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about George's Restaurant

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Lockport

Tacos

Crispy Chicken

