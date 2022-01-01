Lockport restaurants you'll love
The Shack
1001 S STATE ST, LOCKPORT
|FIRECRACKER CHEESE CURDS
|$9.99
Beer battered Wisconsin squeaky cheese, firecracker sauce, side ranch dressing
|Beef Brisket Sandwich
|$8.99
Chopped slow smoked Certified Angus Beef brisket, toasted brioch bun, Shack brisket sauce
|Crispy Jumbo Chicken Tenders
|$8.99
4 pcs jumbo hand breaded chicken tenders, and your choice of dipping sauce
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Coom’s Corner Sports Grill
1225 E 9th St, Lockport
|Coom’s Call
|$12.00
|Pub Style Fish & Chips
|$15.00
|Cup of Chili
|$3.50
BURRITOS
El Burrito Loco
1205 E 9th St, Lockport
|Baby Burrito
|$6.69
|Pastor Taco
|$2.99
|Chips & Salsa
|$2.79
KC's Pizza Family Kitchen
1527 South State Street, Lockport
|Superoni
|Build Your Own
|Lorde - Onion Rings
|$2.99
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Embers Tap House
933 S State St, Lockport
Stagecoach Eatery and Saloon
1028 S. State St., Lockport
|Traditional Wings (8)
|$9.95
|All American Burger
|$12.95
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich W/ Honey Mustard
|$13.95
Torro Mexican Asian Fusion Restaurant
16529 S. 159th St, Lockport
|Spicy Chicken Pozole Verde
|$14.00
A traditional Mexican stew made with hominy, chicken and a side of cabbage, radishes, lime and cilantro.
|Birria Taco Dinner
|$18.00
|Arabia Tacos
|$15.00
George's Restaurant
805 Northern Dr, Lockport