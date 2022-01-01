Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Lockport

Lockport restaurants
Lockport restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Pesto Chicken Sandwich image

 

Stagecoach Eatery and Saloon

1028 S. State St., Lockport

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pesto Chicken Sandwich$13.95
Crispy Chicken Sandwich W/ Honey Mustard$13.95
More about Stagecoach Eatery and Saloon
Item pic

 

The Shack

1001 S STATE ST, LOCKPORT

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pulled Chicken Sandwich$8.49
Slow smoked chicken, toasted brioche bun, Shack BBQ sauce
Hot Chicken and Waffle Sandwich$12.99
Two pearl sugar Belgium waffles, hand breaded southern fried Shackville hot chicken breast, cheddar cheese, applewood bacon, Shack Sauce, Mike's hot honey drizzle
Add mac n cheese or hot mac n cheese
More about The Shack

