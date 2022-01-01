Chicken sandwiches in Lockport
Lockport restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Stagecoach Eatery and Saloon
1028 S. State St., Lockport
|Pesto Chicken Sandwich
|$13.95
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich W/ Honey Mustard
|$13.95
The Shack
1001 S STATE ST, LOCKPORT
|Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$8.49
Slow smoked chicken, toasted brioche bun, Shack BBQ sauce
|Hot Chicken and Waffle Sandwich
|$12.99
Two pearl sugar Belgium waffles, hand breaded southern fried Shackville hot chicken breast, cheddar cheese, applewood bacon, Shack Sauce, Mike's hot honey drizzle
Add mac n cheese or hot mac n cheese