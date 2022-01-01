Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Lockport

Lockport restaurants
Lockport restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Stagecoach Eatery and Saloon image

 

Stagecoach Eatery and Saloon

1028 S. State St., Lockport

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Crispy chicken strips$7.95
More about Stagecoach Eatery and Saloon
Item pic

 

The Shack

1001 S STATE ST, LOCKPORT

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Little Tenders$5.49
Two jumbo hand breaded chicken tenders, BBQ, ranch or honey mustard for dipping.
Crispy Jumbo Shackville Hot Chicken Tenders$9.99
4 of our Jumbo Crispy Chicken Tenders tossed in our homemade 'Shackville Hot' Rub
Grilled Jumbo Chicken Tenders$8.99
Four grilled jumbo chicken tenders, Shack sauce for dipping
More about The Shack
El Burrito Loco image

BURRITOS

El Burrito Loco

1205 E 9th St, Lockport

Avg 4.3 (1491 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$6.99
More about El Burrito Loco

