Chicken tenders in Lockport
Lockport restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about Stagecoach Eatery and Saloon
Stagecoach Eatery and Saloon
1028 S. State St., Lockport
|Kids Crispy chicken strips
|$7.95
More about The Shack
The Shack
1001 S STATE ST, LOCKPORT
|Chicken Little Tenders
|$5.49
Two jumbo hand breaded chicken tenders, BBQ, ranch or honey mustard for dipping.
|Crispy Jumbo Shackville Hot Chicken Tenders
|$9.99
4 of our Jumbo Crispy Chicken Tenders tossed in our homemade 'Shackville Hot' Rub
|Grilled Jumbo Chicken Tenders
|$8.99
Four grilled jumbo chicken tenders, Shack sauce for dipping