Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in Lockport

Go
Lockport restaurants
Toast

Lockport restaurants that serve chips and salsa

El Burrito Loco image

BURRITOS

El Burrito Loco - Lockport

1205 E 9th St, Lockport

Avg 4.3 (1491 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chips & Salsa$2.99
More about El Burrito Loco - Lockport
Consumer pic

 

Cheezzzy Inc - 1527 South State Street

1527 South State Street, Lockport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chips & Salsa$5.00
More about Cheezzzy Inc - 1527 South State Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Lockport

Cake

Cookies

Crispy Chicken

Quesadillas

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Cinnamon Rolls

Tacos

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Lockport to explore

Joliet

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Plainfield

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Orland Park

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Lemont

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Bolingbrook

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

New Lenox

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Homer Glen

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Mokena

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Crest Hill

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1493 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1918 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (406 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (755 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (271 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (384 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston