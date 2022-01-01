Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Lockport

Lockport restaurants
Toast

Lockport restaurants that serve crispy chicken

551613c6-f381-419c-9e1a-0cf5a87dbcf6 image

 

Stagecoach Eatery and Saloon

1028 S. State St., Lockport

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Crispy chicken strips$7.95
Crispy Chicken Sandwich W/ Honey Mustard$13.95
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.95
More about Stagecoach Eatery and Saloon
Item pic

 

The Shack

1001 S STATE ST, LOCKPORT

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Jumbo Shackville Hot Chicken Tenders$9.99
4 of our Jumbo Crispy Chicken Tenders tossed in our homemade 'Shackville Hot' Rub
Crispy Chicken BBQ Ranch Wrap$7.99
Mixed greens, shredded cheddar cheese, tomato, BBQ ranch dressing, tomato wrap
Crispy Jumbo Chicken Tenders$8.99
4 pcs jumbo hand breaded chicken tenders, and your choice of dipping sauce
More about The Shack

