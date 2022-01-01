Crispy chicken in Lockport
More about Stagecoach Eatery and Saloon
Stagecoach Eatery and Saloon
1028 S. State St., Lockport
|Kids Crispy chicken strips
|$7.95
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich W/ Honey Mustard
|$13.95
|Crispy Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$12.95
More about The Shack
The Shack
1001 S STATE ST, LOCKPORT
|Crispy Jumbo Shackville Hot Chicken Tenders
|$9.99
4 of our Jumbo Crispy Chicken Tenders tossed in our homemade 'Shackville Hot' Rub
|Crispy Chicken BBQ Ranch Wrap
|$7.99
Mixed greens, shredded cheddar cheese, tomato, BBQ ranch dressing, tomato wrap
|Crispy Jumbo Chicken Tenders
|$8.99
4 pcs jumbo hand breaded chicken tenders, and your choice of dipping sauce