Lockport restaurants you'll love

More about New York Beer Project
GRILL
New York Beer Project
6933 S. Transit Rd., Lockport
|Popular items
|East Village Nachos
|$12.00
Loaded with queso, black beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, jalapenos, and house guac, with your choice of chicken, freshly ground beef, or vegetarian.
|Biergarten Bavarian Pretzel
|$10.00
Served with three dipping sauces: honey mustard, queso & pub sauce.
|Manhattan Mac
|$13.00
Signature beer cheese sauce and buttery crumb topping, served with garlic bread.
More about Craft Coffee House
Craft Coffee House
6612 Campbell Blvd, Lockport
|Popular items
|Latte
|$4.00
Double shot of espresso with steamed milk. Add a housemade syrup for sweetness.
|Cold Brew
|$3.75
Medium roast cold brewed coffee. Brewed for 18 hours & kegged in house.
|Mocha
|$4.50
Double shot of espresso, Ghirardelli Chocolate sauce, and steamed milk.
More about Chiavetta's BBQ Take-Out
BBQ
Chiavetta's BBQ Take-Out
6100 Fisk Rd, Lockport
|Popular items
|Pulled Pork Dinner
|$10.00
Includes 2 sides
|Chiavetta's BBQ Chicken Dinner
|$11.00
|Individual Corn Bread
|$1.50
More about Marvins at Widewaters
HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Marvins at Widewaters
767 Market St, Lockport
|Popular items
|CLICK HERE FOR CURBSIDE PICK-UP!
CALL US AT (716) 716-438-7201 WHEN YOU ARRIVE.
|Curly Fries - Large
|$2.99
Fresh Cut Curly Fries
|Onion Rings - Regular
|$4.25
Onion Rings
More about Sunny's Drive-In
Sunny's Drive-In
5780 S Transit road, Lockport
|Popular items
|Sheet Cheese Pizza
|$28.49
Sheet cheese pizza with 24 slices. Choose red or white base. (Each extra topping $3.99)
|Steak Sub Whole
|$11.69
Thinly sliced sirloin steak, lettuce, tomato, and cheese. Choice of Mayo, Oil, or Both.
|Turkey Sub Whole
|$9.99
Turkey, lettuce, tomato, and cheese. Choice of Mayo, Oil, or Both.