Lockport restaurants you'll love

Lockport restaurants
Toast
  Lockport

Lockport's top cuisines

Pizza
Coffe & tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Beer
Burger
Sandwich
BBQ
Chicken
Gastropubs
Must-try Lockport restaurants

New York Beer Project image

GRILL

New York Beer Project

6933 S. Transit Rd., Lockport

Avg 4.3 (1690 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
East Village Nachos$12.00
Loaded with queso, black beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, jalapenos, and house guac, with your choice of chicken, freshly ground beef, or vegetarian.
Biergarten Bavarian Pretzel$10.00
Served with three dipping sauces: honey mustard, queso & pub sauce.
Manhattan Mac$13.00
Signature beer cheese sauce and buttery crumb topping, served with garlic bread.
Craft Coffee House image

 

Craft Coffee House

6612 Campbell Blvd, Lockport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Latte$4.00
Double shot of espresso with steamed milk. Add a housemade syrup for sweetness.
Cold Brew$3.75
Medium roast cold brewed coffee. Brewed for 18 hours & kegged in house.
Mocha$4.50
Double shot of espresso, Ghirardelli Chocolate sauce, and steamed milk.
Chiavetta's BBQ Take-Out image

BBQ

Chiavetta's BBQ Take-Out

6100 Fisk Rd, Lockport

Avg 4.5 (507 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pulled Pork Dinner$10.00
Includes 2 sides
Chiavetta's BBQ Chicken Dinner$11.00
Individual Corn Bread$1.50
Marvins at Widewaters image

HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Marvins at Widewaters

767 Market St, Lockport

Avg 5 (1 review)
Takeout
Popular items
CLICK HERE FOR CURBSIDE PICK-UP!
CALL US AT (716) 716-438-7201 WHEN YOU ARRIVE.
Curly Fries - Large$2.99
Fresh Cut Curly Fries
Onion Rings - Regular$4.25
Onion Rings
Sunny's Drive-In image

 

Sunny's Drive-In

5780 S Transit road, Lockport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sheet Cheese Pizza$28.49
Sheet cheese pizza with 24 slices. Choose red or white base. (Each extra topping $3.99)
Steak Sub Whole$11.69
Thinly sliced sirloin steak, lettuce, tomato, and cheese. Choice of Mayo, Oil, or Both.
Turkey Sub Whole$9.99
Turkey, lettuce, tomato, and cheese. Choice of Mayo, Oil, or Both.
