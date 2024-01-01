Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken wraps in Lockport

Lockport restaurants
Lockport restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps

The Ship Bar & Grill - 5612 Tonawanda Creek Road

5612 Tonawanda Creek Road, Lockport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$15.95
More about The Ship Bar & Grill - 5612 Tonawanda Creek Road
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Davison Road Inn

383 Davison Rd, Lockport

Avg 4.4 (774 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$14.99
More about Davison Road Inn

