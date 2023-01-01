Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pizza in Lockport

Go
Lockport restaurants
Toast

Lockport restaurants that serve chicken pizza

Consumer pic

 

The Penalty Box

34 Chestnut St, Lockport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bacon Chicken Pizza$0.00
Ranch sauce. grilled chicken. bacon and mozzarella cheese
Bandit BBQ Chicken Pizza$0.00
Root beer BBQ sauce grilled chicken. bacon and a blend of cheddar and mozzarella cheeses.
More about The Penalty Box
Sunny's Drive-In image

 

Sunny's Family Restaurant

5780 S Transit road, Lockport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Finger Pizza Large$21.99
Chicken fingers, bleu cheese, tomatoes, onions, hot sauce, and mozzarella cheese.
Chicken Finger Pizza Small$17.99
Chicken fingers, bleu cheese, tomatoes, onions, hot sauce, and mozzarella cheese.
Chicken Finger Pizza Personal$9.29
Chicken fingers, bleu cheese, tomatoes, onions, hot sauce, and mozzarella cheese.
More about Sunny's Family Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Lockport

Tacos

Cheeseburgers

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Waffles

Cheese Pizza

Salmon

Cobb Salad

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Lockport to explore

Niagara Falls

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

East Amherst

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Depew

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Getzville

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Clarence

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Sanborn

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Medina

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Olean

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (929 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (215 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (986 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1474 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1023 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (622 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston