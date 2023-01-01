Chicken pizza in Lockport
Lockport restaurants that serve chicken pizza
The Penalty Box
34 Chestnut St, Lockport
|Bacon Chicken Pizza
|$0.00
Ranch sauce. grilled chicken. bacon and mozzarella cheese
|Bandit BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$0.00
Root beer BBQ sauce grilled chicken. bacon and a blend of cheddar and mozzarella cheeses.
Sunny's Family Restaurant
5780 S Transit road, Lockport
|Chicken Finger Pizza Large
|$21.99
Chicken fingers, bleu cheese, tomatoes, onions, hot sauce, and mozzarella cheese.
|Chicken Finger Pizza Small
|$17.99
Chicken fingers, bleu cheese, tomatoes, onions, hot sauce, and mozzarella cheese.
|Chicken Finger Pizza Personal
|$9.29
Chicken fingers, bleu cheese, tomatoes, onions, hot sauce, and mozzarella cheese.