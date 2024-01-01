Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken rice soup in
Lockport
/
Lockport
/
Chicken Rice Soup
Lockport restaurants that serve chicken rice soup
SANDWICHES
Craft Coffee House
6612 Campbell Blvd, Lockport
Avg 4.8
(176 reviews)
Chicken Lemon Rice Soup
$7.00
From Scratch, Served w/ Orzo.
More about Craft Coffee House
BBQ
Chiavetta's BBQ Take-Out
6100 Fisk Rd, Lockport
Avg 4.5
(507 reviews)
Chicken And Wild Rice Soup Individual 12oz
$5.00
More about Chiavetta's BBQ Take-Out
