Chicken sandwiches in Lockport

Lockport restaurants
Lockport restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

GRILL

New York Beer Project

6933 S. Transit Rd., Lockport

Avg 4.3 (1690 reviews)
Takeout
Jamaican BBQ Chicken Sandwich$15.00
No worries, mon! Let your troubles melt away with each bite of grilled chicken breast, smoky Applewood bacon, Island BBQ sauce, house mango salsa, local sprouts, and lettuce & tomato. Served on a sweet brioche bun with our signature fresh cut fries.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Hand battered fried chicken, mild sauce, blue cheese dressing, pickles, lettuce, and tomato. Served with our famous fresh cut fries.
Derby Chicken Sandwich$15.00
House fried chicken, applewood smoked bacon, Kentucky pepper sauce, sharp cheddar and Beer Project ranch on our famous jalapeno cornbread. Served with fresh cut fries.
More about New York Beer Project
SANDWICHES

Craft Coffee House

6612 Campbell Blvd, Lockport

Avg 4.8 (176 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Fried Buttermilk Chicken. Costanzo Roll. LTOP. Spicy Mayo. Served With Fresh Cut Fries.
More about Craft Coffee House
Sunny's Drive-In

5780 S Transit road, Lockport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$6.89
Chicken Breast, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.
#2 Chicken Sandwich Special$7.59
Chicken Sandwich with lettuce and tomato. All specials include a small French fry and regular soft drink. Now available all day. Menu Price - $9.49, Price Changes with upgrades and different drinks.
More about Sunny's Drive-In
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Davison Road Inn

383 Davison Rd, Lockport

Avg 4.4 (774 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Cutlet Sandwich$13.99
More about Davison Road Inn

