Chicken sandwiches in Lockport
Lockport restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
GRILL
New York Beer Project
6933 S. Transit Rd., Lockport
|Jamaican BBQ Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
No worries, mon! Let your troubles melt away with each bite of grilled chicken breast, smoky Applewood bacon, Island BBQ sauce, house mango salsa, local sprouts, and lettuce & tomato. Served on a sweet brioche bun with our signature fresh cut fries.
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Hand battered fried chicken, mild sauce, blue cheese dressing, pickles, lettuce, and tomato. Served with our famous fresh cut fries.
|Derby Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
House fried chicken, applewood smoked bacon, Kentucky pepper sauce, sharp cheddar and Beer Project ranch on our famous jalapeno cornbread. Served with fresh cut fries.
SANDWICHES
Craft Coffee House
6612 Campbell Blvd, Lockport
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Fried Buttermilk Chicken. Costanzo Roll. LTOP. Spicy Mayo. Served With Fresh Cut Fries.
Sunny's Drive-In
5780 S Transit road, Lockport
|Chicken Sandwich
|$6.89
Chicken Breast, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.
|#2 Chicken Sandwich Special
|$7.59
Chicken Sandwich with lettuce and tomato. All specials include a small French fry and regular soft drink. Now available all day. Menu Price - $9.49, Price Changes with upgrades and different drinks.
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Davison Road Inn
383 Davison Rd, Lockport
|Chicken Cutlet Sandwich
|$13.99