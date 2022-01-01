Cobb salad in Lockport
Craft Coffee House
6612 Campbell Blvd, Lockport
|Cobb Salad
|$14.00
Greens. Chicken. Hard Boiled Egg. Gorgonzola. Tomato. Onion. Avocado. Apple Cider Vinaigrette
Sunny's Drive-In
5780 S Transit road, Lockport
|Cobb Salad
|$9.29
Turkey breast, sliced ham, egg, tomatoes, and bacon with crumbled bleu cheese over mixed greens. Choice of one dressing.
|Cobb Salad with Chicken
|$11.89
Turkey breast, sliced ham, egg, tomatoes, bacon, and grilled chicken with crumbled bleu cheese over mixed greens. Choice of one dressing.
Davison Road Inn
383 Davison Rd, Lockport
|Cobb Salad
|$14.99