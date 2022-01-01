Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Lockport

Go
Lockport restaurants
Toast

Lockport restaurants that serve cobb salad

Craft Coffee House image

SANDWICHES

Craft Coffee House

6612 Campbell Blvd, Lockport

Avg 4.8 (176 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cobb Salad$14.00
Greens. Chicken. Hard Boiled Egg. Gorgonzola. Tomato. Onion. Avocado. Apple Cider Vinaigrette
More about Craft Coffee House
Sunny's Drive-In image

 

Sunny's Drive-In

5780 S Transit road, Lockport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cobb Salad$9.29
Turkey breast, sliced ham, egg, tomatoes, and bacon with crumbled bleu cheese over mixed greens. Choice of one dressing.
Cobb Salad with Chicken$11.89
Turkey breast, sliced ham, egg, tomatoes, bacon, and grilled chicken with crumbled bleu cheese over mixed greens. Choice of one dressing.
More about Sunny's Drive-In
Main pic

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Davison Road Inn

383 Davison Rd, Lockport

Avg 4.4 (774 reviews)
Takeout
Cobb Salad$14.99
More about Davison Road Inn

Browse other tasty dishes in Lockport

Caesar Salad

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Quesadillas

Reuben

Brisket

Chicken Caesar Salad

Waffles

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Lockport to explore

Niagara Falls

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

East Amherst

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Depew

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Getzville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Clarence

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Medina

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Sanborn

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (223 restaurants)

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Olean

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (829 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (840 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1337 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (853 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (551 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston