Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fish sandwiches in
Lockport
/
Lockport
/
Fish Sandwiches
Lockport restaurants that serve fish sandwiches
Sunny's Family Restaurant
5780 S Transit road, Lockport
No reviews yet
Fish Sandwich
$6.19
Haddock, lettuce, tomato, and Mayo.
More about Sunny's Family Restaurant
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Davison Road Inn
383 Davison Rd, Lockport
Avg 4.4
(774 reviews)
Fish Sandwich
$14.99
More about Davison Road Inn
Browse other tasty dishes in Lockport
Chicken Tenders
Chicken Salad
Tacos
Pies
Chicken Caesar Salad
Nachos
Waffles
French Fries
More near Lockport to explore
Niagara Falls
Avg 4.6
(19 restaurants)
North Tonawanda
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
East Amherst
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Tonawanda
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Depew
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Getzville
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Clarence
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Sanborn
Avg 5
(4 restaurants)
Medina
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(236 restaurants)
Batavia
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(64 restaurants)
Olean
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Jamestown
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Warren
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(896 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.5
(205 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(951 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1468 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(974 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(605 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston