Fish sandwiches in Lockport

Lockport restaurants
Lockport restaurants that serve fish sandwiches

Sunny's Drive-In image

 

Sunny's Family Restaurant

5780 S Transit road, Lockport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Sandwich$6.19
Haddock, lettuce, tomato, and Mayo.
More about Sunny's Family Restaurant
Main pic

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Davison Road Inn

383 Davison Rd, Lockport

Avg 4.4 (774 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Sandwich$14.99
More about Davison Road Inn

