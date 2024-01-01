Fish tacos in Lockport

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

GRILL

New York Beer Project - Lockport

6933 S. Transit Rd., Lockport

Avg 4.3 (1690 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Baja Fish Taco$16.00
Lightly beer battered tilapia, housemade slaw, pico, and cilantro lime aioli.
More about New York Beer Project - Lockport
The Penalty Box

34 Chestnut St, Lockport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Tacos$11.49
More about The Penalty Box

