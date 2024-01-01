Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fish tacos in
Lockport
/
Lockport
/
Fish Tacos
Lockport restaurants that serve fish tacos
GRILL
New York Beer Project - Lockport
6933 S. Transit Rd., Lockport
Avg 4.3
(1690 reviews)
Baja Fish Taco
$16.00
Lightly beer battered tilapia, housemade slaw, pico, and cilantro lime aioli.
More about New York Beer Project - Lockport
The Penalty Box
34 Chestnut St, Lockport
No reviews yet
Fish Tacos
$11.49
More about The Penalty Box
