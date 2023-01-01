Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Philly cheesesteaks in Lockport

Lockport restaurants
Lockport restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks

SANDWICHES

Craft Coffee House

6612 Campbell Blvd, Lockport

Avg 4.8 (176 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Philly Cheesesteak$17.00
Hand Shaved Prime Ribeye. Onion. Duke's Mayonnaise. Provolone. Toasted Hoagie Roll.
The Penalty Box

34 Chestnut St, Lockport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Philly Flyers Cheese Steak$11.49
Shaved steak. sauteed mushrooms, onions and your choice of hot or sweet peppers with a lend or cheddar and mozzarella cheeses served as a wrap or on grilled sourdough.
Philly Cheesesteak Pizza$0.00
Garlic white sauce, mozzarella, cheddar, steak, mushrooms onions and sweet or or peppers
