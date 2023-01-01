Philly cheesesteaks in Lockport
Lockport restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks
SANDWICHES
Craft Coffee House
6612 Campbell Blvd, Lockport
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$17.00
Hand Shaved Prime Ribeye. Onion. Duke's Mayonnaise. Provolone. Toasted Hoagie Roll.
The Penalty Box
34 Chestnut St, Lockport
|Philly Flyers Cheese Steak
|$11.49
Shaved steak. sauteed mushrooms, onions and your choice of hot or sweet peppers with a lend or cheddar and mozzarella cheeses served as a wrap or on grilled sourdough.
|Philly Cheesesteak Pizza
|$0.00
Garlic white sauce, mozzarella, cheddar, steak, mushrooms onions and sweet or or peppers