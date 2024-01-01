Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice soup in Lockport

Go
Lockport restaurants
Toast

Lockport restaurants that serve rice soup

Craft Coffee House image

SANDWICHES

Craft Coffee House

6612 Campbell Blvd, Lockport

Avg 4.8 (176 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Lemon Rice Soup$7.00
From Scratch, Served w/ Orzo.
More about Craft Coffee House
Item pic

BBQ

Chiavetta's BBQ Take-Out

6100 Fisk Rd, Lockport

Avg 4.5 (507 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken And Wild Rice Soup Individual 12oz$5.00
More about Chiavetta's BBQ Take-Out

Browse other tasty dishes in Lockport

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwiches

Boneless Wings

Pretzels

Strawberry Shortcake

Chicken Salad

Reuben

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Lockport to explore

Niagara Falls

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

East Amherst

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Depew

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Clarence

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Getzville

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Medina

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Sanborn

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (306 restaurants)

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (108 restaurants)

Olean

No reviews yet

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1164 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (304 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1368 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1866 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1328 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (762 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston