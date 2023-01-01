Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in Lockport

Lockport restaurants
Lockport restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

The Penalty Box

34 Chestnut St, Lockport

Honey Badger Sweet Potato Fries$7.99
Served with a honey dipping sauce.
More about The Penalty Box
Sunny's Family Restaurant

5780 S Transit road, Lockport

Sweet Potato Fries$4.29
More about Sunny's Family Restaurant

