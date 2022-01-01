Tacos in Lockport
New York Beer Project
6933 S. Transit Rd., Lockport
|Deep Fried Avocado Tacos
|$15.00
Two Mexican spice-rubbed fried avocados, served in soft flour tortillas and topped with fresh house salsa, refried black beans, cotija cheese, Napa cabbage and Serrano cream sauce. Served with San Angel rice and beans.
|Baja Beer Project Tacos
|$14.00
Choose between three of our boom boom shrimp, blackened chicken, or ground beef tacos, topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, house salsa, IPA crema, and cilantro. (no substitutions, please)
Davison Road Inn
383 Davison Rd, Lockport
|Taco Salad
|$12.99