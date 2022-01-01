Go
Lockwood Distilling Company

Lockwood Distilling Company is your neighborhood Distillery and Kitchen. Chef crafted food with a Southern influence. Hearty entrees and craft sandwiches.

SANDWICHES • GRILL

506 Lockwood Dr • $$

Avg 4.7 (356 reviews)

Popular Items

Jive Turkey$12.95
Havarti, watercress, grape chutney, mayo on ciabatta.
House Pastrami$16.95
Texas brisket brined for 10 days, fresh sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing on rye bread
Smoked Chicken$13.95
Sweet tea brined and smoked chicken breast, cheddar, arugula, tomato, bay dressing, pickled red onion on a paisano roll. You won't find a better sandwich. Fight me.
Muffaletta$12.95
Salami, pit ham, bologna, provolone, smoked olive tapenade, Texas olive oil on Italian sesame bread.
Mixed Greens$10.00
Hand-picked herbs, toasted almonds, goat cheese, honey dill dressing
BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger$16.95
Kobe Beef, Bourbon BBQ Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce Tomato and BACON!! Yes, we've been reading your diary and here's your burger...
House Burger$14.95
Texas Kobe Beef, house-made Boursin, tomato, arugula, caramelized onion on a brioche bun.
Full Monty Club$14.95
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.95
Free range chicken breast brined and freshly fried with spicy mayo and house made pickles. Available all week, even Sundays!
Pimento Cheese App$7.00
House made Poblano Pimento Cheese with fermented Fresno chili hot sauce. Served with 'comeback' crackers.
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

506 Lockwood Dr

Richardson TX

Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 am
