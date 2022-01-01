Go
Loco Ono - Midtown

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

81 Reviews

$$

1585 S. Virginia

Reno, NV 89502

Hours

Pickup

Popular Items

Mac Salad$2.00
BBQ Mix$16.95
Musubi$3.50
Regular Poke$16.95
Chicken Katsu$13.95
Teri Chicken$13.95
Mochiko Chicken$13.95
Tacos$4.50
Large Poke$18.95
Garlic Chicken$13.95
Attributes and Amenities

check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Restaurant info

Location

1585 S. Virginia, Reno NV 89502

