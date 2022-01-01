Go
Loco Ono - Prater

663 N. McCarran Blvd.

Large Poke$16.95
Musubi$3.50
Teri Chicken$13.95
Mac Salad$2.00
Tacos$4.50
Regular Poke$14.95
BBQ Mix$16.95
Mochiko Chicken$13.95
Kalbi$16.95
Chicken Katsu$13.95
Sparks NV

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
