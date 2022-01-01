Go
Toast

Loco Patron

Come in and enjoy!!

BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

4228 N. Scottsdale Rd • $$

Avg 4.2 (1100 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4228 N. Scottsdale Rd

Scottsdale AZ

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Blue Clover Distillery

No reviews yet

Blue Clover Distillery is the first micro-distillery nestled in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale Arizona. Along with the distillery, we proudly serve a full scratch kitchen menu of locally inspired foods and craft cocktails.
Atmosphere has an industrial farmhouse feel with a classy vibrant beat. Cozy with a fun patio for hanging out.
Our Blue Clover Vodka is corn based, gluten free and made in all copper custom pot stills!
Our Blue Clover Gin is also corn based, gluten free; made with a proprietary botanical blend with notes of Blood Orange, Rose and peach!
Both have extremely smooth and refreshing finishes! You can find our spirits at all Total wine and more; in both Arizona and New Mexico. Cheers!

Schmooze

No reviews yet

We have taken the co-working office space, coffee house, and bar to another level. We cater to professionals, entrepreneurs and businesses that want a private, club-like setting for meetings, recruiting, coffee, drinking or schmoozing.

Citizen Public House

No reviews yet

Established in 2011 in downtown Scottsdale, our restaurant serves award-winning fare and delicious drinks. Named a Best New Restaurant by numerous publications in its first year, Citizen Public House is still beloved today by locals and visitors alike.

Breakfast Club

No reviews yet

The Power of Breakfast

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston