Loco Pez

Fine Mexican food and drink!
FRENCH FRIES

700 S. 20th St • $$

Avg 4 (64 reviews)

Popular Items

Pollo Tinga Taco (Chicken)$3.00
Tinga style chicken in tomato chili sauce with corn tortilla. Served with cilantro, onion, lime and radishes.
Gabacho Taco (Ground Beef)$3.00
Seasoned ground beef, hard shell corn tortilla, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream.
Guacamole$9.50
Avocado, diced tomato, red onion, cilantro, Serrano peppers, lime juice. Served with house made chips.
Carne Asada Taco$3.75
Seasoned steak, seared and roasted. Served on a corn tortilla with cilantro, onion, radish and lime.
Al Pastor Taco$3.00
Crispy marinated pork with pineapple, corn tortilla, cilantro and onion. Served with lime and radish.
Classic Margarita$7.00
House tequila, fresh lime juice, simple syrup on the rocks with lime.
Pez Taco (Fish)$3.75
Mahi mahi tempura fried, corn tortilla, cabbage, pico de gallo, sour cream. Served with lime and radish.
Carnitas Taco (Pork)$3.00
Slow cooked pork, corn tortilla, cilantro & onion. Served with lime and radish.
Pollo Bowl (Chicken)$12.00
Tinga style chicken over red rice with pico de gallo, black beans, pickled red onion, cabbage, queso cotija, and guacamole, sour cream.
Soy Chorizo Taco$2.50
Vegan chorizo on a corn tortilla with cilantro and onion. Served with lime and radish.
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Delivery
Takeout

Location

700 S. 20th St

Philadelphia PA

Sunday1:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday1:00 pm - 12:00 am
