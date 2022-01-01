Loco Pez
Fine Mexican food and drink!
FRENCH FRIES
700 S. 20th St • $$
Location
700 S. 20th St
Philadelphia PA
|Sunday
|1:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|1:00 pm - 12:00 am
Community
Community is a neighborhood bar serving up cold drinks and elevated bar food.Philadelphia native, Michael Sultan, has created an entire scratch-made menu. Craft cocktails, a diverse beer and wine selection are also available. Situated in the heart of Point Breeze on the corner of 21st & Federal Streets, our aim is to provide friendly service and a constantly changing menu to our community & beyond.