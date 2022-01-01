Go
Loco Taco

Authentic mexican food!

1002 liberty st

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Queso Dip
Mild Cheese Sauce
Quesabirria$12.00
comes with birria, onions, cilantro, mozzarella cheese and guacamole. side of rice and beans with special dipping sauce
Mexican Tacos$9.00
Choice: Steak, Chicken, Carnitas, Pastor, Chorizo, Barbacoa - 3 per order, served with cilantro and onions
Burrito Michoacan$10.00
Flour tortilla with rice, rancho beans, beef or shredded chicken; drowned in cheese sauce and tomatillo salsa. Accompanied with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.
Steak Quesadilla$11.00
3 per order, flour tortilla with melted cheese and steak. Comes with rice and beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole
Loaded Burrito$11.00
Mexican Taco 1$3.10
Empanadas$3.00
Chicken Quesadilla$10.50
3 per order, flour tortilla with melted cheese and chicken. Comes with rice and beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole
Chorifries$7.00
Fries with Chorizo and Cheese Dip
Location

Erie PA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
