Loco Taco
Authentic mexican food!
1002 liberty st
Popular Items
Location
1002 liberty st
Erie PA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Flagship City Food Hall - Taste of Love
Thanks for choosing “A Taste of Love “Where we take pride in putting the best ingredients in your meals...but most importantly Love!
Lucky Louie's Burgs & Weens
Wieners, burgers, fries, and fun
Bay House
Come in and enjoy!
The Que Abides
We are a food truck so we are rarely in the same spot. Please check social media for today's location. Toast often has the wrong address listed for us.