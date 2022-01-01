Go
Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar

A little crazy is a good thing.

412 West Broadway

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Smoked Brisket Taco$6.00
fried fresnos, house mole (contains gluten, sesame, peanuts), pickled cabbage slaw.
Burrito$12.00
guacamole, garlic rice, black beans, poblano crema
Rice Bowl$12.00
garlic rice, guacamole, roasted corn, black beans, avocado tomatillo salsa
Carne Asada Taco$6.00
salsa borracha, cilantro chimichurri
Short Rib Taco$6.50
habanero hot sauce, queso fresco, lime crema, pico verde, pickled red onion
Crispy Carnitas Taco$6.00
citrus braised pork, cilantro, white onion, salsa macha
BBQ Chicken Taco$6.00
shredded chicken, house bbq sauce, fresno slaw, fried shallots
Guacamole$11.00
hass avocado, cilantro, jalapeño, lime
Southwestern Shrimp Taco$6.00
cajun spice rubbed shrimp, jalapeño ranch, black bean and corn salsa
Al Pastor Taco$6.00
adobo marinated pork, watercress salad, white onion, salsa de arbol, radish
Location

412 West Broadway

South Boston MA

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
