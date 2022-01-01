Go
Loco Urban Street Food West Hartford

FRENCH FRIES

22 Raymond Road

Popular Items

Boneless Jumbo Wings 1/2 LB$10.25
Regular Fries$2.00
Carne Asada$14.95
Grilled steak, mushrooms, caramelized onions, cheddar melt, fries
Chicken Tinga$11.95
chipotle, pulled chicken, red pepper rice, pico de gallo
The Basic Burger$9.50
3 Cheese fundido
Beef Barbacoa$11.95
Guajillo braised brisket, chipotle salsa, slaw, salsa mexicana
Guacamole & Cheese loaded fries$6.95
Guacamole and fundido cheese
Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Catering
Fresh Ingredients

Location

West Hartford CT

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Nearby restaurants

Mecha

Mecha pronounced Mea Cha means “mom and pop” in Vietnamese. We focus on comfort foods of Asia particularly ramen and other noodle soups.

Luna Pizza

The first Luna Pizza opened on Franklin Avenue in Hartford’s Little Italy. Luna Pizza offered a distinct thin crust pizza topped with fresh mozzarella, plum tomatoes and 100% Italian olive oil, based on traditional Sicilian family recipes. The family commitment to small batch, high quality cooking has made Luna a fixture over the years, and the recent remodel and menu expansion is meant to enhance, not change, that dining experience.
“For us, owning a family restaurant business is about relationships—our relationships with our employees, our vendors, and especially with the West Hartford community. We’ve been here in the center for over twenty years, and now we’re raising our young family here too. With our renovation and menu expansion, we want Luna Pizza to be a place our friends and neighbors can continue to bring their families."

Max's Oyster Bar

Modern renditions of classic American seafood.

Zephyr's Street Pizza

Super Fun Pizza Joint

