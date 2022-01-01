Go
Toast

LocoChon

Come in and enjoy!!

13256 Newcastle Commons Drive

No reviews yet

Popular Items

TACOS AZADA(3)$17.99
Grilled Wagyu Steak, cheese, salsa de aguacate, cilantro, onions, lime.
TACOS CARNITA$17.79
Organic Korubuta pork, Monterrey cheese, cilantro, onions, lime.
Carnitas Pork$18.79
Kurobuta pork, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, rice, beans, tortillas.
Nachos$12.99
Black beans, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, jalapeño, black olives, meat.
Kids Quesadilla$6.99
SIDE CHIPS$1.99
Carne Asada$25.79
Grilled Skirt Steak, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo, grilled jalapeño, rice, beans, tortillas.
Fajitas$17.99
Fajita veggies, rice, black or refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, tortillas. add meat.
Enchilada$14.79
Tortillas, monterrey cheese, homemade sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream, rice, beans.
Mexicali Burrito$18.49
Grilled Wagyu Steak, monterrey cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream,
guacamole, french fries
See full menu

Location

13256 Newcastle Commons Drive

Newcastle WA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Blazing Onion Handcrafted Burgers & Lounge

No reviews yet

Gourmet Burgers, Chicken, Salads & House Made Desserts!

The Frosty Barrel

No reviews yet

Unique dairy, plant-based, and booze-infused ice creams and delicious wine and beer pairings! Order online and pickup anytime between 1pm and 8pm!

Resonate Brewery + Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Artisinal Pizza and Hand Crafted Beer in a fun and engaging envrironment!

Cloudbreak Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston