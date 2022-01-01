Go
Bars & Lounges
American

Locos Grill and Pub Statesboro

Open today 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM

91 Briarwood Lane

Statesboro, GA 30458

Popular Items

*Redneck Deluxe$11.99
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion & mayo served on a butter-toasted kaiser roll.
Sweet Tea
10 Classic Wings$13.99
We offer Classic Wings served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese & celery. Our Sauces include Mild, Medium, Hot, Extra Hot, Lemon Pepper, Teriyaki, Lemon Yaki, Hot Honey BBQ, Honey Sriracha, Honey BBQ & White BBQ.
Crazy Carne Taco$11.99
Three steak tacos. Seasoned and grilled steak with Monterey Jack cheese, green-leaf lettuce, Pico de Gallo, topped with Locos chipotle ranch. Served with a side of chips and Pico de Gallo.
5 Chicken Tenders$10.49
5 Chicken Tenders. Hand-breaded with a side of fries & Locos Tender Sauce for dippin'.
Ranch$0.89
Philly Cheese$11.49
Grilled steak*, onions, green peppers, White American, lettuce, tomato, mustard & mayo served on a sub roll.
10 Boneless Wings$11.99
We offer Boneless Wings served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese & celery. Our Sauces include Mild, Medium, Hot, Extra Hot, Lemon Pepper, Teriyaki, Lemon Yaki, Hot Honey BBQ, Honey Sriracha, Honey BBQ & White BBQ.
Jr Chicken Tenders
Jr Cheeseburger
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

91 Briarwood Lane, Statesboro GA 30458

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Southern Billiards

Bites In The Boro

Butts N Brews BBQ

South Ga BBQ joint with a twist. We have wonderful sides and an old timey feel. Stop by and enjoy some of the best BBQ in the south!!

Nonna Picci

No reviews yet

Wood Fire Pizzeria slanging great drinks and food. Family atmosphere along with great outdoor seating & bar

