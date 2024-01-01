Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Locust Grove

Locust Grove restaurants
Locust Grove restaurants that serve fajitas

Item pic

 

San Diego Mexican Restaurant

4959 Bill Gardner Pkwy,Ste 101, Locust Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Texas Fajitas$0.00
Served with rice, beans, gorrito salad and flour or corn tortillas
Chicken Fajitas$0.00
Served with rice, beans, gorrito salad and flour or corn tortillas
Fajita Quesadila$0.00
8oz of grilled steak or chicken, peppers and onions, stuffed in a lightly grilled flour tortilla. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole
Banner pic

 

Gezzo's West Coast Burrito - Locust Grove - Locust Grove

4918 BILL GARDNER PARKWAY, LOCUST GROVE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
4 oz fajita veggie$2.49
**MILD CHIPOTLE CHICKEN FAJITA SALAD**$9.99
