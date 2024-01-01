Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Locust Grove

Locust Grove restaurants
Locust Grove restaurants that serve quesadillas

San Diego Mexican Restaurant

4959 Bill Gardner Pkwy,Ste 101, Locust Grove

Full Moon Quesadilla$13.49
Two 8” flour tortillas, slightly grilled with butter and filled with seasoned shredded chicken or ground beef. Served with gorrito salad on top
Original Cheese Quesadilla$7.99
More about San Diego Mexican Restaurant
Gezzo's West Coast Burrito - Locust Grove - Locust Grove

4918 BILL GARDNER PARKWAY, LOCUST GROVE

**STEAK QUESADILLA**$12.25
**TOFU QUESADILLA**$8.99
A crispy flour tortilla stuffed with Monterey Jack Cheese, Grilled and Seasoned and your choice of toppings. Toasted to perfection!
**KIDS QUESADILLA**$5.99
More about Gezzo's West Coast Burrito - Locust Grove - Locust Grove

