Locust Valley restaurants you'll love

Locust Valley restaurants
  • Locust Valley

Must-try Locust Valley restaurants

The Brass Rail - 107 Forest Ave

107 Forest Ave, Locust Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mixed Green Salad*$13.00
Feta, cucumber, pine nuts, tomato, truffle vinaigrette
Grilled Chicken Club$19.00
Bacon, fontina, lettuce, tomato, pesto mayonnaise
French Dip$21.00
Sliced sirloin, caramelized onions, beef broth, baguette
More about The Brass Rail - 107 Forest Ave
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Buckram Stables Cafe

31 Forest Ave, Locust Valley

Avg 4.4 (222 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
POTATO SKINS$14.00
Bacon / Cheddar / Scallions / Sour Cream
WARM COUNTRY SALAD$19.00
with Vermont goat cheese, new potato, chopped bacon, tomato, field greens & warm dijon balsamic vinaigrette
CHICKEN FINGERS with FRIES$18.50
waffle fries / honey mustard
More about Buckram Stables Cafe
SEMMA FOODS GRAB & GO LLC - 296 Forest Ave

296 Forest Ave, Locust Valley

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about SEMMA FOODS GRAB & GO LLC - 296 Forest Ave

