Buffalo wings in Locust Valley
Locust Valley restaurants that serve buffalo wings
More about The Brass Rail - 107 Forest Ave
The Brass Rail - 107 Forest Ave
107 Forest Ave, Locust Valley
|Buffalo Wings
|$10.00
More about Buckram Stables Cafe
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Buckram Stables Cafe
31 Forest Ave, Locust Valley
|BUFFALO WINGS
|$14.00
mild, medium or hot sauce, side of celery & house made bleu cheese
|BUFFALO WINGS
|$17.00
bleu cheese dressing / celery
|BUFFALO WINGS
|$14.00
mild, medium or hot sauce, side of celery & house made bleu cheese