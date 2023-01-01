Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Locust Valley

Locust Valley restaurants
Locust Valley restaurants that serve cake

The Brass Rail - 107 Forest Ave

107 Forest Ave, Locust Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Decadence Cake$12.00
Whipped Cream & Chocolate Sauce
Seared Jumbo Lump Crab Cake$22.00
Flourless Cake$13.00
More about The Brass Rail - 107 Forest Ave
Buckram Stables Cafe image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Buckram Stables Cafe

31 Forest Ave, Locust Valley

Avg 4.4 (222 reviews)
Takeout
PAN SEARED CRAB CAKE$24.00
served over baby greens with side of tartar sauce, house made salsa cruda & lemon
BELGIAN CHOCOLATE MOUSSE CAKE$7.50
light tasting & richly satisfying!
CARROT CAKE$7.50
all natural, triple layer cake with real cream cheese, sliced walnuts & golden raisins
More about Buckram Stables Cafe

