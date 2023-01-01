Cake in Locust Valley
Locust Valley restaurants that serve cake
More about The Brass Rail - 107 Forest Ave
The Brass Rail - 107 Forest Ave
107 Forest Ave, Locust Valley
|Chocolate Decadence Cake
|$12.00
Whipped Cream & Chocolate Sauce
|Seared Jumbo Lump Crab Cake
|$22.00
|Flourless Cake
|$13.00
More about Buckram Stables Cafe
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Buckram Stables Cafe
31 Forest Ave, Locust Valley
|PAN SEARED CRAB CAKE
|$24.00
served over baby greens with side of tartar sauce, house made salsa cruda & lemon
|BELGIAN CHOCOLATE MOUSSE CAKE
|$7.50
light tasting & richly satisfying!
|CARROT CAKE
|$7.50
all natural, triple layer cake with real cream cheese, sliced walnuts & golden raisins